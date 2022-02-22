Remembering local philanthropist Beverly Camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Kern County lost a community angel over the weekend. Beverly Constance Camp lost her 20 month battle with breast cancer and died early Saturday morning with her friends and family at her bedside in Bakersfield. She was 59 years old.

Camp was a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable in our community. She and her husband Jim dedicated their service to numerous programs and organizations focused on empowering the poor and the homeless.



She brought financial stability to Catholic charities, raising over $1 million to support families across the county.

Bev and her husband Jim brought the county’s only burn unit to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, ensuring those services were available to the oil community and others here at home.

The Camps opened a state-of-the-art robotics center at Mercy Southwest and together led the charge to open the new Mercy Southwest tower project in Southwest Bakersfield.

Beverly Camp was funny, gregarious, compassionate and purpose-driven. She leaves behind a footprint of faithful service to our community.

A celebration of Beverly Camp’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Seven Oaks Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the Camp family requests donations be made in Bev’s name to the Mercy Southwest Tower Project.



