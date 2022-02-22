ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering local philanthropist Beverly Camp

By Jim Scott
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Kern County lost a community angel over the weekend. Beverly Constance Camp lost her 20 month battle with breast cancer and died early Saturday morning with her friends and family at her bedside in Bakersfield. She was 59 years old.

Camp was a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable in our community. She and her husband Jim dedicated their service to numerous programs and organizations focused on empowering the poor and the homeless.

She brought financial stability to Catholic charities, raising over $1 million to support families across the county.

Bev and her husband Jim brought the county’s only burn unit to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, ensuring those services were available to the oil community and others here at home.

The Camps opened a state-of-the-art robotics center at Mercy Southwest and together led the charge to open the new Mercy Southwest tower project in Southwest Bakersfield.

Beverly Camp was funny, gregarious, compassionate and purpose-driven. She leaves behind a footprint of faithful service to our community.

A celebration of Beverly Camp’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Seven Oaks Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the Camp family requests donations be made in Bev’s name to the Mercy Southwest Tower Project.

KGET

State wrestling meet will bring tourism dollars to local economy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you see an abundance of young men and young woman with very little body fat walking around Bakersfield this weekend, tell ‘em, “Welcome to our city.” They’re here for some wrestling and to help the Kern County economy, whether they know it or not. It’s the annual California Interscholastic Federation […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man struck by vehicle on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck by a vehicle on California Avenue in Central Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 10:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of California Avenue and Chester Lane for a man who had been hit by a vehicle, according to BPD. When police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Protecting the 4 Ps during the cold: People, Pets, Pipes, Plants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the snow still falling Wednesday afternoon and cold temperatures expected to linger, chief weather forecaster Kevin Charette and 17 News at Noon anchor Elaina Rusk gave some tips on how to protect the four Ps: People Pets Pipes Plants People not only refers to children and dressing them appropriately for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO: Two more arrests in Lone Oak Lounge bar shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said two men turned themselves in over the weekend in connection to the Lone Oak Lounge shooting that wounded four people last month. The two men are Erik Manjarrez, 20, and Manuel Manjarrez, 23, according to the KCSO. The men’s relation to Jesus Manjarrez, the man […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pursuit ends in fiery crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people in a suspected stolen vehicle were hurt after the driver led authorities on a pursuit and crashed into a power pole Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers tried to pull over a vehicle previously reported stolen at Highway 99 and California Avenue. A […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Caliente man gets new sentencing hearing for 2018 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man convicted of murder in Kern County after determining the trial judge was unaware he could have imposed a lesser sentence. In 2019, Daniel Rhoads was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to life. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
