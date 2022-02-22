Jefferson City NAACP and Jefferson City FaithVoices hosting virtual candidate forums on March 21 and 28

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City NAACP and Jefferson City FaithVoices is hosting virtual Facebook Live candidate forums at 6 p.m. on March 21 and March 28.

The forum on March 21 will include the school board candidates.

The forum on March 28 will include city council candidates, Ward 1 and Ward 3 candidates.

In the release, the organizations say the virtual events let Jefferson City residents hear from their school board and city council candidates in Ward 1 and Ward 3 to help them in determining how they will vote on April 5.

“School board and city council members make decisions that affect our daily lives and our children. To see positive change in the growth of our city and in welcoming diverse community members, it requires each of us to vote,” says Nimrod Chapel, president of the Jefferson City NAACP in a release.

