ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Former Tulsa Police Officer who saved man from burning truck at Chick-fil-A has message for others

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GfaIZ_0eLC9dQV00

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa Police officer who recently jumped into action to save an 80-year old man from a burning truck has a message about the importance of helping others, regardless of your training.

On Feb. 8, Curtis McLaughlin of Chouteau was in the drive-thru at the Chick-fil-A when he noticed smoke, and then flames, emanating from underneath the pickup truck in front of him.

“I said if there’s that much fire on the ground, there’s a lot more fire up in the engine,” McLaughlin said, “I said, ‘Tabitha, this guy’s truck’s on fire.”

McLaughlin, who was in the passenger seat, wasted no time in running to the truck and getting the driver, 80-year old John Price, out from behind the wheel.

“I noticed there was flames coming up underneath the hood of the car,” he said, “so it was getting close as far as getting inside the cab.”

McLaughlin says it was a team effort; he instructed the staff inside the restaurant to call 9-1-1 and they provided him with a fire extinguisher from the kitchen that allowed him to douse the flames until the Tulsa Fire Department arrived on scene.

The two men had a chance to meet for dinner at the Chik-fil-A after the owner, David Chen was able to identify McLaughlin as the man who jumped into action.

McLaughlin says Price thanked him and was very touched by his efforts to make sure he got out of harm’s way.

While McLaughlin won’t have to worry about paying for chicken sandwiches for a long time, he says his greatest reward came in the form of a remark his 17-year old son Jonathan made to him:

“My 17-year old son said Dad you’re a hero,” he explained, “he said you saved that man’s life.”

McLaughlin, who has just completed his training to become a nurse, says you don’t need specialized training to respond to someone in need.

In this age in which everyone wants to pull out their phones when they see something unusual occurring, McLaughlin urges them to act first.

“I don’t want to see that be more important than actually taking care of the situation and helping the person,” he explained, “first and foremost, because the footage doesn’t matter if someone actually loses their life.”

On February 8th, Curtis McLaughlin of Chouteau was in the drive-thru at the Chick-fil-A when he noticed smoke, and then flames, emanating from underneath the pickup truck in front of him.

“I said if there’s that much fire on the ground, there’s a lot more fire up in the engine,” McLaughlin said, “I said, ‘Tabitha, this guy’s truck’s on fire.”

McLaughlin, who was in the passenger seat, wasted no time in running to the truck and getting the driver, 80-year old John Price, out from behind the wheel.

“I noticed there was flames coming up underneath the hood of the car,” he said, “so it was getting close as far as getting inside the cab.”

McLaughlin says it was a team effort; he instructed the staff inside the restaurant to call 9-1-1 and they provided him with a fire extinguisher from the kitchen that allowed him to douse the flames until the Tulsa Fire Department arrived on scene.

The two men had a chance to meet for dinner at the Chik-fil-A after the owner, David Chen was able to identify McLaughlin as the man who jumped into action.

McLaughlin says Price thanked him and was very touched by his efforts to make sure he got out of harm’s way.

While McLaughlin won’t have to worry about paying for chicken sandwiches for a long time, he says his greatest reward came in the form of a remark his 17-year old son Jonathan made to him:

“My 17-year old son said Dad you’re a hero,” he explained, “he said you saved that man’s life.”

McLaughlin, who has just completed his training to become a nurse, says you don’t need specialized training to respond to someone in need.

In this age in which everyone wants to pull out their phones when they see something unusual occurring, McLaughlin urges them to act first.

“I don’t want to see that be more important than actually taking care of the situation and helping the person,” he explained, “first and foremost, because the footage doesn’t matter if someone actually loses their life.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shooting at north Tulsa QuikTrip leaves one man dead

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 2/25/22 11:47 a.m.: Detectives said that the security guard confronted Dewayne James in the parking lot when James exited the store with two cases of beer he did not pay for. When the security guard approached James, James pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol. Witnesses...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Disabled woman found alive after 9 days alone in towed car

KENT, Wash. — Police in Washington state said a severely disabled woman was found alive after spending nine days alone inside a towed car. According to KIRO-TV, Kent police responded to a missing person report shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 14. The person who filed the report said her disabled sister hadn’t been seen for several days, the news outlet reported.
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Chouteau, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tennessee woman accused of stabbing friend in shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of stabbing her friend in the shower, prosecutors said. Cassidy Ford, 26, of Nashville, was charged Feb. 18 with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to records posted to the Davidson County Clerk’s Office online website. According to prosecutors,...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alabama police seize cocaine, cash, guns

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — An Alabama man faces drug trafficking charges after police found more than $58,000 worth of cocaine in a storage unit, authorities said. Stephen Darnell Cain, 64, of Muscle Shoals, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, the Muscle Shoals Police Department stated in a Facebook post.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
56K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy