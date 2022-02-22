ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo Group to expand in High Point

By PAT KIMBROUGH enterprise staff writer
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT — One of High Point’s largest employers on Monday announced a $41 million expansion in the city.

Volvo Group North America will construct a 62,000-square-foot addition to its U.S. Uptime Center at 8003 Piedmont Triad Parkway that will house the global headquarters for Volvo Financial Services.

The facility, which has a Greensboro mailing address but is in the city of High Point, is a customer service center for the company’s commercial truck lines that employ about 600 people.

Volvo bought the 122,223-square-foot building and the 10.58 acres it sits on in December for $27.8 million. It opened in 2014 and was previously leased by the company.

It’s part of Volvo Group North America’s corporate campus, most of which is in Greensboro, just south of Interstate 40.

Once the addition is complete early next year, Volvo Financial Services will relocate its 360 employees from its current office that it leases in Greensboro about 2 miles away.

The addition will be connected by a glass atrium and two walkways and will bring the total size of the three-story building to about 185,000 square feet.

Volvo Financial Services is the financing arm of the company for customers of Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, as well as the company’s buses and construction equipment. It operates in 50 countries and has 1,700 employees.

Volvo Group North America has about 3,100 total employees in the Triad.

“Moving Volvo Financial Services allows all Volvo Group entities in the Piedmont to be located on one campus,” said Marcio Pedroso, Volvo Financial Services president. “Co-location will enable deeper relationships with our colleagues, and the work environment we’ll create in our new headquarters will help us retain highly skilled, world-class jobs that support the local economy.”

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

