The No. 15 Illinois Fighting Illini can move into a tie for first place in the Big Ten standings when they host the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes in a key conference game on Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. The Illini (19-7, 12-4) enter the game in third place in the conference, a half game behind Purdue and Wisconsin. An Illinois win would forge a three-way tie atop the Big Ten. Meanwhile Ohio State (17-7, 10-5) sits in fourth place in the conference, two games behind the Boilermakers and Badgers. Thursday's game will be the first meeting between the teams since last season's Big Ten Tournament championship game, won by Illinois.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO