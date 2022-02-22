ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Mother of murdered Mississippi 6-year-old asks, ‘When is enough enough?’

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
The mother of the 6-year-old Mississippi boy who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while he played basketball with his friends asked the community to band together to stop the violence.

Kyoukius Washington organized a social media fundraiser Monday after her two sons were shot in a drive-by shooting at Central Park in McComb, Mississippi.

“I am coming to you as a mother who’s lost, whose broken, whose sad, angry, hurt and still in disbelief,” Washington wrote in the GoFund Me page. “Just another Sunday of family fun until someone came and started shooting and both my sons were shot. … To be a mother and not be able to protect them from all the bad in the world hurts.”

Washington said her sons begged her to take them to the park so they could play basketball on a full-sized court despite having a hoop at their residence.

“My 6-year-old was shot in the chest and passed away and my 12-year-old was shot in the arm,” she wrote. “I tried to save his life but I couldn’t.”

She identified the 6-year-old as Oterrious Marks.

“I am asking for the community to please help in any way you can,” Washington wrote. “I am pleading for the community to band together and stop the violence. When is enough enough?

Police have arrested four people, all between 17 and 19 years of age, and charged them with capital murder and four counts of aggravated assault in the shooting.

Comments / 33

A Woman Who's Blessed
2d ago

She’s right! Change has to come from within the community. This killing each other among the African American community is at epidemic levels . Stop blaming the police and the schools and white people or green people or yellow people .

Reply(8)
22
had.e.nuf
2d ago

Until criminals are treated as such while in prison, nothing will change. These criminals have access to every luxury available to them. They are treated as if they are better than what they are. If they are in prison it’s because that should be and therefore do not deserve to have everyday luxuries available!

Reply(1)
9
yellowjacket
2d ago

Prayers for the family. It’s bad that Black Lives Matter only when whites are involved. If the shooter was white, every one would be hollering Justice standing by their racist lawyers.

Reply(1)
16
Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

