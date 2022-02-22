Body of man missing from NJ nursing home found along Route 80

PARSIPPANY, NJ (PIX11) — A 79-year-old man’s body was found along Route 80 after he went missing from a New Jersey nursing home.

J ohn Eschenbach was reported missing from the Care One Nursing Home on Mazdabrook Road on Friday night around 10:30 p.m., officials said. A search was launched by several agencies.

Eschenbach’s body was found in a tree line along Route 80 around noon on Saturday, officials said. There was no indication of foul play.

It was not immediately clear how or why Eschenbach left the nursing home.

