ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Body of man missing from NJ nursing home found along Route 80

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbUyF_0eLC7way00

PARSIPPANY, NJ (PIX11) — A 79-year-old man’s body was found along Route 80 after he went missing from a New Jersey nursing home.

J ohn Eschenbach was reported missing from the Care One Nursing Home on Mazdabrook Road on Friday night around 10:30 p.m., officials said. A search was launched by several agencies.

Eschenbach’s body was found in a tree line along Route 80 around noon on Saturday, officials said. There was no indication of foul play.

It was not immediately clear how or why Eschenbach left the nursing home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 18

trumpadumbass
2d ago

take care of your parents like they did with you. stop putting them in nursing homes and thinking everything is going to be easy for them

Reply(11)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Sports
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
PIX11

Firefighter seriously injured battling Bronx blaze: FDNY

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — One firefighter sustained a serious, but non-life threatening, injury Tuesday after battling a fire at a Bronx supermarket. The fire was reported at the Archer Street store about 5:13 p.m., FDNY officials said. A total of 39 units and 168 first responders fought the blaze, which started on the first […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man hit with pipe outside Manhattan J train station: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man in his 20s was beaten with a metal pipe Wednesday evening, police said. The victim was standing on the J train platform at the Delancey-Essex Station in Manhattan about 5:46 p.m. when he was attacked, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital afterward for treatment. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Robbers gang up on Staten Island couple, caught on video

SOUTH SHORE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Three robbers stole cash and credit cards from a couple right in front of their Staten Island home, police said Wednesday. At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman and her husband were on their way out of their car in front of their home along Mapleton Avenue near Freeborn […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man steals car with child inside near Harlem grocery store: police

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stole a car with a child inside in front of a Harlem grocery store, police said Tuesday. The father went inside a City Fresh Market along Third Avenue near East 121st Street Sunday night and left his car running with his 11-year-old son in the front passenger seat, authorities […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

12-year-old girl shot by airsoft gun in Deer Park

DEER PARK, NY (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl was struck by a pellet fired by someone in a passing vehicle in Deer Park on Monday evening. She was in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets around 5:20 p.m. when someone with an airsoft gun opened fire, police said. Investigators determined the same vehicle was […]
DEER PARK, NY
PIX11

Shootout in the Bronx leaves 1 injured; police seek gunmen

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A shootout between three people on a Bronx street left a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Friday just before 4 a.m. near West 170th Street and Edward L Grant Highway in Highbridge. A fight broke out among a group […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man selling car in BK stabbed by would-be buyer: police

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of two robbers who posed as car buyers stabbed a man they were meeting in Sheepshead Bay and took his car, police said Wednesday. On Sunday afternoon, one of the suspects brandished a knife in front of the victim at their meeting place along Hubbard Street near Avenue X, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Thieves take nearly $500K from Upper East Side store: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair of thieves hit a Manhattan consignment shop Sunday, making off with nearly $500,000 of goods, police said Tuesday. The two suspects entered the Madison Avenue store at about 6 p.m., and removed jewelry, watches and handbags from inside. The stolen merchandise is estimated to be worth $498,000, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Suspect wanted for robbing several Bronx businesses during three-day spree: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One suspect robbed businesses across five different Bronx neighborhoods during a crime spree from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, police said Tuesday. The man targeted several businesses — including restaurants and convenience stores — during his three-day robbery spree, police said. The businesses spanned the Melrose, West Concourse, Fordham Heights, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspects handcuffed, assaulted victim during Brooklyn robbery: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — After impersonating NYPD officers Jan. 8, two men handcuffed another man before assaulting and robbing him, police said Tuesday. The suspects entered the apartment building near Linden Boulevard and Euclid Avenue about 8:15 a.m., knocked on an apartment door and told the 53-year-old resident that they were police officers. When […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NJ police chief accused of raping employee is suspended

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — An employee of a New Jersey police department has filed a lawsuit accusing the chief of rape and other sexual abuse over many years. NJ Advance Media reported that the Manville borough council voted Thursday to put police Chief Thomas J. Herbst on paid temporary leave. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Jury: Ex-cheerleader guilty in killings of 3 Florida women

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former college cheerleader has been found guilty in the deaths of three Florida women who were working as prostitutes more than 15 years ago. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Hayes of West Palm Beach could now get the death penalty. The killings happened in the winter of 2006, when Hayes was a […]
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
PIX11

PIX11

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy