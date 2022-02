LaToya Francis hasn’t paid rent since December of last year. She usually struggles to afford the $1,250 in rent for her apartment in Northeast D.C., where she and her two kids live, but an unexpected need for a new radiator during the already expensive holiday season put her even further behind than usual. Her domestic violence survivor subsidy is expected to end soon, and she does not know how she’ll afford the $325 increase in rent payments. Just last week, her bank account had a negative balance because her phone bill’s automatic payment kicked in and she incurred overdraft fees.

JOBS ・ 8 DAYS AGO