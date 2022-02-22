Storm warning: Lake Taylor unleashes full fury on Colonial Heights 73-42

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lake Taylor turned out the lights on Colonial Heights 73-42 in Virginia boys basketball action on February 21.

Lake Taylor’s offense breathed fire to a 37-21 lead over Colonial Heights at the half.

