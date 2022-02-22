ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

Storm warning: Lake Taylor unleashes full fury on Colonial Heights 73-42

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbBkk_0eLC7O1c00

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lake Taylor turned out the lights on Colonial Heights 73-42 in Virginia boys basketball action on February 21.

Lake Taylor’s offense breathed fire to a 37-21 lead over Colonial Heights at the half.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Park View – South Hill trips New Kent in tenacious tussle 77-73

Park View – South Hill posted a tight 77-73 win over New Kent on February 23 in Virginia boys high school basketball. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
SOUTH HILL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Colonial Heights, VA
Local
Virginia Basketball
Colonial Heights, VA
Sports
Colonial Heights, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico Citizen

Norfolk Christian School survives competitive clash with Walsingham 43-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Norfolk Christian School’s direction just enough to squeeze past Walsingham 43-35 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
NORFOLK, VA
Henrico Citizen

Petersburg takes a toll on York 55-39

Petersburg collected a 55-39 victory over York in Virginia boys basketball on February 23. The Crimson Wave’s shooting darted to a 26-17 lead over the Falcons at the half. The Crimson Wave’s force showed as they carried a 42-23 lead into the fourth quarter. You're reading the most...
PETERSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

Greensville County flies high over Amelia County 60-27

Greensville County earned a convincing 60-27 win over Amelia County at Greensville County High on February 22 in Virginia boys high school basketball action. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Storm Warning#Highschoolsports
Henrico Citizen

Putting it all together: Steward overwhelms Norfolk Collegiate 49-20

Steward showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Norfolk Collegiate 49-20 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
NORFOLK, VA
Henrico Citizen

Thomas Jefferson tacks win on Prince Edward County 87-60

Thomas Jefferson controlled the action to earn a strong 87-60 win against Prince Edward County during this Virginia boys high school basketball game. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Hopewell casts spell on Booker T. Washington 56-54

Hopewell found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Booker T. Washington 56-54 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 23. The Fightin’ Bookers got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 31-26 margin over the Blue Devils at intermission. Nothing...
HOPEWELL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Henrico Citizen

Flexing muscle: John Marshall rolls over King William 62-34

John Marshall rolled past King William for a comfortable 62-34 victory in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on February 22. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
KING WILLIAM, VA
Henrico Citizen

Convincing fashion: Steward handles Walsingham 63-30

Steward didn’t tinker around with Walsingham. A 63-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 22. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Richmond Christian School routs Banner Christian 60-30

Richmond Christian School’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Banner Christian 60-30 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on February 21. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy