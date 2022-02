Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO