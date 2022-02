SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston has been using temporary seismometers to learn more about the potential for earthquakes and how to prevent severe damage in the Lowcountry. Dr. Steven Jaume, Assoc. Professor of Geology at the College of Charleston, spent the day monitoring some of his seismometers, making sure everything was working […]

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO