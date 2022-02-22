1 killed, another injured in Carmel homicide

CARMEL — One person is dead and another is in a hospital after they were attacked by their son late Monday in the Woodland Springs neighborhood in Carmel, according to police.

Carmel Police Department officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 3500 block of Rolling Springs Drive to assist the Carmel Fire Department with an unknown medical problem, according to Sgt. D.J. Schoeff.

When officers arrived, they found a 75-year-old man David Claerbout outside with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead, Schoeff said.

Officers located a woman who was partially bound and severely battered inside. The woman was taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the suspect as the couple's 40-year-old son. The man was located by Indiana State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and arrested after a pursuit, Schoeff said.

Carmel police found the suspect using OnStar technology, which allowed them to pinpoint the location of a vehicle he was driving. Officers notified Indiana State Police.

ISP and Clark County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop the vehicle in southern Indiana, but the suspect fled.

Police used the same technology to safely disable the vehicle, Schoeff said.

The suspect then fled into a nearby wooded area, at which point a K-9 unit was used to apprehend him.

He was treated at a local hospital, released, then transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

"Our team of professionals at the Carmel Police Department — from the responding officers to the investigators — worked throughout the night in such a diligent and professional manner, in collaboration with those other agencies, to ensure that we had a safe community (and) we had an apprehended suspect," Schoeff said.

Schoeff thanked all agencies that assisted in apprehending the suspect.

The suspect is preliminarily charged with murder, criminal confinement, domestic battery and auto theft, Schoeff said. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.