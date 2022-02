After a quiet and milder start to the week, lots of changes move in for the next several days including some impact weather with two weather systems. Clouds will quickly thicken up this afternoon and there could even be a touch of drizzle in spots during the morning hours. Untreated roads would be slick if that occurs due to surface temps at or below freezing. Steadier precipitation arrives mid to late afternoon in the form of rain with pockets of freezing rain in southwestern areas and a better chance of some freezing rain farther north. Temps slowly climb into the mid to upper 30s to low 40s (far south).

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO