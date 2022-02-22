Volunteers needed for Tucson Festival of Books
With the Tucson Festival of Books returning in March, volunteers are still needed to help in the event.
Volunteers are needed to help stage the festival in welcoming guests to the family-friendly event. Those who are interested in volunteering will be able to choose from the following times:
- Festival Weekend (Saturday or Sunday)
- Pre-Festival positions (Until festival weekend in March)
- Post-Festival activities (Monday post-festival)
To sign up to volunteer, click here .
