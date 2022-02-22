ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Volunteers needed for Tucson Festival of Books

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8f2c_0eLC6rDY00

With the Tucson Festival of Books returning in March, volunteers are still needed to help in the event.

RELATED: Tucson Festival of Books set to return March 12-13, 2022

Volunteers are needed to help stage the festival in welcoming guests to the family-friendly event. Those who are interested in volunteering will be able to choose from the following times:

  • Festival Weekend (Saturday or Sunday)
  • Pre-Festival positions (Until festival weekend in March)
  • Post-Festival activities (Monday post-festival)

To sign up to volunteer, click here .

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
City
Tucson, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mobile Device#Charity#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy