Food trucks wanted at Fresno’s airport to serve late-night passengers

By Dom McAndrew
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local food trucks could soon be operating a limited service at Fresno’s airport to serve late-night passengers with a memorable bite to eat before they fly.

According to a request posted on Fresno Yosemite International’s website , airport officials are asking for “qualified and experienced food truck vendors” to operate inside the terminal building.

The request specifically references giving the late-night passenger crowd more food choices before taking off. Officials say traffic at Fresno Yosemite International is growing – and more late-night departures have highlighted the lack of food options for those late-night passengers.

A list of requirements for prospective food truck vendors includes providing all the equipment and people to support the operation, opening between 8:00 p.m. until around 3:00 a.m., including signs in multiple different languages (such as Spanish and Hmong) and ensuring pricing does not exceed their street price by more than 10%.

Most notably, the food from the food truck must be travel-friendly, able to be brought into the area after security, and packaged so that they can be easily eaten on board the flights.

The final choice will be made based on which food truck operator provides the best value in meeting the interests of both the airport operator and the service’s own objectives.

Food truck operators interested in applying to operate at Fresno Yosemite International need to submit their application by either mail or email before 5:00 p.m. on March 18. More details can be found on the airport’s website .

