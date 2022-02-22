Maryland State Police investigating shooting at hotel in Westminster Monday

Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday evening in Westminster.

According to officials, troopers responded to the Boston Inn on Baltimore Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. for a disturbance and found the victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was flown the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment.

Investigators do not have any suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001. Callers may remain anonymous.