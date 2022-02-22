San Jose Flood Damage Victims Still Waiting for Payments 5 Years After Coyote Creek Flood

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A woman who stayed with a disabled vehicle while her male companion went for help was fatally struck by a Ram truck early Thursday morning on southbound Highway 101 in Sonoma County by a driver who fled the scene, according the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said a Chevrolet S-10 truck driven by 36-year-old Brandon Frame of Kelseyville was traveling southbound on Highway 101 south of Limerick Lane around 12:30 a.m. when it ran out of gas. The truck stopped on the right shoulder and Frame walked to get help while his female passenger stayed with the...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO