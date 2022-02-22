ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Flood Damage Victims Still Waiting for Payments 5 Years After Coyote Creek Flood

Cover picture for the articleLen Ramirez reports on the ongoing lawsuit...

Refugio Garcia

Tuesday in the East Bay: Hayward uses crisis response team, vacant San Pablo office building to be converted and more

(David McNew/Getty Images) Hayward's alternative response team shows promising results. Hayward Evaluation and Response Team, or HEART, was launched in Hayward last May following approval from the Hayward City Council to fund the program with the goal of responding to emergency calls involving mental health crises, East Bay Times reports.
The Independent

Body of ‘wild ice skater’ found 11 metres underwater in freezing California reservoir

The body of a 72-year-old “wild ice skater” was found submerged 11 metres underwater after a group of ice skaters plunged into a freezing Northern California reservoir, authorities say.William Smallfield, of Truckee, was with a group of eight skaters when the accident occurred at the Stampede Reservoir, north of Lake Tahoe, on Saturday. Six skaters fell into the lake and the other two helped with rescue efforts, but they were unable to locate Mr Smallfield, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.After a multi-agency search involving dive teams and aerial surveillance, Mr Smallfield’s body was located 11.2m (37 feet) beneath...
freightwaves.com

3rd winter wildfire forces California road closures

A wildfire started Wednesday near the Sierra Nevada mountains in California, forcing road closures and evacuations. The wind-driven Airport fire began early Wednesday afternoon in the Owens Valley, near the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The fire spread quickly, doubling in size from 50 to 100 acres within 45 minutes.
CBS San Francisco

Woman Killed Near Disabled Vehicle In Fatal Santa Rosa Highway 101 Hit-And-Run

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A woman who stayed with a disabled vehicle while her male companion went for help was fatally struck by a Ram truck early Thursday morning on southbound Highway 101 in Sonoma County by a driver who fled the scene, according the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said a Chevrolet S-10 truck driven by 36-year-old Brandon Frame of Kelseyville was traveling southbound on Highway 101 south of Limerick Lane around 12:30 a.m. when it ran out of gas. The truck stopped on the right shoulder and Frame walked to get help while his female passenger stayed with the...
KRON4 News

1 dead after crashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police responded to a solo car crash around 5:38 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash happened in the area of Almaden Expressway and Coleman Avenue, officials say. The car, a 2014 Infinity sedan, traveled south on Almaden Expressway. The vehicle traveled onto the center median of the expressway. The […]
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies in San Jose after driving into tree

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a person died Saturday morning after they drive into a tree. The collision was reported just after 5:30 a.m. near southbound Almaden Expressway and Coleman Avenue. This is the 15th fatal car collision of 2022 and the 16th victim of the year,...
ABC7 News Bay Area

Mixed emotions in Bay Area after 1st weekend without indoor mask mandate

With California's mask mandates lifted, many in the Bay Area opted to take off their mask indoors for the first time since the start of the pandemic, while some others felt safer keeping them on. Even with the mandates gone, health experts are still urging everyone to use caution as thousands of more COVID-related deaths are expected across the country over the course of the next month.
KRON4

Best West Coast small towns to live in

The American dream of buying a home in a quaint small town is still alive and well. In fact, a growing number of people consider rural living to be ideal: According to a Gallup poll conducted in December 2020, 48% of respondents said they would prefer to live in a town or rural area instead of a city or suburb—this represents a 9% increase from 2018. Rural areas also had the highest level of inbound moves in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.
KRON4 News

San Rafael: Body found near San Quentin exit on EB 580

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a body found Saturday night in the roadway of eastbound Interstate Highway 580 near the San Quentin exit. Motorists reported seeing a body at 11:53 p.m. Saturday just before the approach to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. A driver stopped in the lane and put […]
