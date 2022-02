TV is now a few weeks into the second half of the 2021-2022 TV season, and some of the shows that turn in the best and most consistent numbers are the ones that are part of a wider TV universe. Each of the big four broadcast networks has some kind of multi-show franchise going. The FBIs over on CBS – comprised of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International – will soon lose a leading man, so it’s worth looking at how they’re doing before Julian McMahon’s departure, and how the FBI’s compare to the other franchises on television in ratings trends.

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO