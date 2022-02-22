ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Ribfest moving from Naperville to DuPage County fairgrounds after 2-year COVID hiatus

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raRRA_0eLC1yQq00

It's official! Ribfest is moving to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Make sure to mark your calendar, because it's a little earlier than in years past. You can enjoy all those tasty ribs on June 17 - 20, 2022.

Ribfest was held in Naperville for 32 years. It was supposed to move to Romeoville but has been on hiatus the past two summers because of the pandemic. The festival traditionally took place on Independence Day weekend.

Ribfest is the major fundraiser hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville to help fight child abuse and domestic violence.

Ticket information and music acts for this year will be announced at a later date.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Ribfest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy