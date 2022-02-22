ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers bomb Saints, snap losing skid

By Dan Lucy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Drury had its mens basketball program on the hardwood at the O’Reilly Family Event Center Monday night.

Chris Foster’s team making up a game against Maryville.

The Panthers trying to snap a two-game losing streak.

And the Saints built an early lead, running the floor to Daniel Farris for the layup, 5-one Maryville.

But Drury would catch up in a hurry behind Dillon Carlson, this three from the top of the key, it’s 7-5 Panthers.

Then it’s Carlson again from the corner, and it’s a 10-7 Drury lead.

Maryville keeping pace by going inside to Harrison Vickers, Saints back on top by a bucket.

But Carlson keeps shooting lights out from outside, deep three from the wing, Panthers back on top by a bucket.

The junior from Iowa would score 18 points, Quenton Shelton led Drury with 23 and the Panthers snap that losing skid 77-58.

