Jeffers Road project may stretch over 2 years

EAU CLAIRE — Rebuilding a mile-long stretch of Jeffers Road on Eau Claire’s north side may take more than one year of construction.

Coordinating the project’s schedule around other roadwork, potential supply chain delays and when weather puts an end to this year’s road construction season is leading the city to believe the project may spill over into 2023.

“We’re planning on construction for over a two-year time frame,” Leah Ness, deputy city engineer, said during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

She did add that the city will still work with the contractor hired for the project to see if it could all be done during 2022. The project’s design is expected to be finalized next month and then it will be put out for bid in spring.

The City Council is scheduled to vote during its 4 p.m. meeting today on the Jeffers Road reconstruction, as well as four smaller road projects.

Doing an entire reconstruction of Jeffers Road between the North Crossing and County Line Road is expected to take about five months, Ness said. The project involves ripping out the worn roadway and starting back over by building up a new base, paving an new asphalt road and making a major upgrade in the drainage system. The new road will also include bike lanes, as well as a sidewalk along one side and a paved recreational trail along the other.

Work on Jeffers Road is expected to start in July, Ness said. The city isn’t starting on it during spring as the state Department of Transportation already has some work planned then on the North Crossing/Highway 312, which will be part of the detour while Jeffers Road is closed for construction.

Finishing the project before cold weather puts an end to the road construction season may be difficult, Ness said. She noted that supply chain issues the city saw last year that impacted roadwork could still be ongoing and impact timing of projects this year.

Should it come to splitting the Jeffers Road project over two years, Ness said it would be done in two sections.

The entire project, including the road, new stormwater system and improved pedestrian and bicyclist safety features, is estimated to cost $5.65 million.

Dennis Mack, son of longtime Jeffers Road homeowners, spoke on his parents behalf to the City Council during Monday night’s public hearing on the project.

The Macks established their home and family farm along Jeffers Road in 1964, many decades before the current burst of residential development seen in the area.

His parents have been billed before for roadwork in the 1990s, and Mack said the special assessments they are poised to receive now are due to the short-sidedness of others.

“Failure to plan for the future should not have been done at the landowners’ detriment,” Mack said to the council.

Specifically he mentioned previous decisions by the city and developers that put housing in an area nearby that served as a wetland where water from Jeffers Road would naturally drain.

Among Mack’s objections was that landowners, namely older ones who don’t use the internet, weren’t personally contacted about the upcoming project.

Earlier in Monday’s meeting, Ness said there were notices mailed to landowners, media coverage and two online public meetings held on the project during 2021. However, she said in-person visits were not done due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With this project starting mid-COVID, city staff did not go door-to-door,” she said.

Mack acknowledged that the pandemic would’ve made it tough to speak in-person to landowners, but he said an alternate way of contacting them should’ve been done.