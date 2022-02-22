Unity On Display At ‘Colleyville Strong’ Event In Wake Of Anti-Semitic Flyer

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Congregants from nearly two dozen houses of worship gathered in Colleyville in a show of unity Monday night, Feb. 21.

It was an uplifting hour of music and messages from various religious faiths.

But it’s held in the shadow of another threatening incident targeting the Jewish community in Colleyville.

About 100 people gathered for the first meeting of the Colleyville Ministerial Alliance since the January 15 terror attack inside the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

“My friend and I decided that we should come to show everyone that we are united community,” said Colleyville resident Rose Case.

“It’s just a celebration for the city of Colleyville to come together,” said Nathan Karls of Good Shepherd Catholic Community.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel, told the audience he was grateful for the support of police and churches, but more grateful for the sheer luck that allowed four hostages, including him, to escaped unharmed just before the gunman was shot and killed by authorities.

Over the weekend, the Jewish community faced another kind of hate crime in the form of about anti-semitic flyers that were distributed in Colleyville and surrounding cities.

“The idea that someone would do something hateful in our community is horrible at the same time a small group of people doing this is not something that we are focused on,” said Rabbi Cytron-Walker. “I would encourage you to make it something that is not news.”

The rabbi said he would rather focus on the positive efforts to bring the community together like what happened Monday night.