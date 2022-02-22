ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man slashed on Queens street, runs into subway station for help

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

A 61-year-old man was slashed in the arm outside a Queens subway station on Monday night, and ran inside for help.

The victim was sliced by a man wielding some kind of sharp object on the street at Elmhurst Ave. and Broadway in Elmhurst around 7 p.m., cops said.

Cops described the attacker as a Hispanic man with a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses. There was no immediate arrest and further details were not yet available Monday night.

A pool of blood was visible by the clerk’s booth of the Elmhurst Ave. subway station, where the man sought help.

Medics took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The city saw six subway assaults between Friday and Sunday in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, according to the NYPD. No arrests were made in five of those attacks, police said.

The most recent NYPD stats showed subway robberies have increased by nearly 47% in the last 28 days compared with the same timeframe in 2021, while grand larceny jumped 88% in the same time frame with an increase of incidents from 44 to 83.

