Family, friends seek justice for KC mother killed in apartment with children nearby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly one month ago, a Kansas City mother was killed in her own apartment with her children nearby. Police are searching for answers and her family wants to understand why.

Jenna Nava, 35, was extremely loved and her family and friends say she loved them right back. They want to see justice in her death and give her children closure.

“Her kids were her life. Her friends and family. Anyone who encountered her loved her,” long-time friend Shabrielle Law said.

The mother of four would do anything for her kids, family and friends. Her brother, Jonny Nava, says in the last few years of her life they became closer.

“She was loved by everyone. And everyone that she came, came around, was loved. You loved her. Of course, I loved her loved her very much. But yeah, she touched a lot of hearts,” Nava said.

On January 25, Kansas City, Missouri Police were called to her apartment after 10 p.m. Family said three of her four daughters were home in the time along with another adult in the apartment.

“They saw what led up to it. And then they were sent to the room and to call 911,” Nava said.

When police got to the apartment they found Nava shot and she died before they could get her to a hospital.

“I was afraid for them. You know, obviously, there was things could have been a lot worse than what had happened and had they wanted to do more they could have and thank God they didn’t. I was afraid for them and also afraid for what they been what they went through,” Nava said.

Her friends said Jenna always helped take care of their kids and now they want to make sure her daughters are safe and see justice for their mom.

“All we can do is be there for them. It’s tough because they’re so young and I don’t’ think they’ve really processed it but it’s going to be a long road ahead of us,” Law said.

Kansas City police said there are no arrests in the case. Her family is asking anyone with information to reach out to law enforcement. They believe they know who did this to Jenna and police are trying to tie up loose ends.

“It shouldn’t have happened. She should be here with us. She should be here with her daughters. She should be here with her family,” Law said.

“Jenna was always helping people and you know, even though people can be bad in the world, do what you can to help others,” Nava said.

FOX4 spoke with the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office about the case. They say police did send Nava’s case to them,. but it was sent back citing the need for more evidence.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can remain anonymous and there is a $25,000 reward leading to an arrest.

