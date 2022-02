Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Former New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick criticized his former teammate and star forward Zion Williamson for his "lack of investment" in the franchise. "There's a responsibility that you have as an athlete when you play a team sport to be fully invested," Redick said Tuesday on ESPN's First Take. "You're fully invested in your body, you're fully invested in your work and you're fully invested in your teammates. That is your responsibility, and we have not seen that from Zion."

