Victim critically injured in North Charlotte shooting

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot and critically injured in a shooting on Irma Street in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of North Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, the victim was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Queen City News is waiting for more information to be released from CMPD.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

