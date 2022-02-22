Police: No charges expected to be filed after 17-year-old fatally shot in Chesapeake Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say they don’t expect any charges to be filed in the death of a 17-year-old who was shot in Chesapeake over the weekend.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Camelot Community Center around 1 p.m. Saturday. The victim died from his injuries the next day.

Police tell us they have no evidence the teen was enrolled in a Chesapeake school.

We have reached out to Chesapeake schools and are waiting to hear back.

Chesapeake police said everyone involved has been identified.

They’re not looking for any suspects and they don’t expect any charges to be filed. Police also said on Monday they don’t feel there is any more threat to the public. They wouldn’t explain further than that at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

