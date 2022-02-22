ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

No. 22 Ohio State outlasts Indiana in overtime, 80-69

By JACOB BENGE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujlsi_0eLBw7p500

Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime Monday night.

Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left.

“We played as well as we could play it,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “We lost our man Liddell at the rim. He was able to dunk it and send it to overtime. That’s probably the biggest possession of the game.”

The Hoosiers jumped ahead by two early in overtime, but Jamari Wheeler hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:58 left as Ohio State took the lead for good.

“A really, really gritty, emotional win,” Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. “I just thought our guys were phenomenal in the closing two or three minutes.”

Branham, a freshman guard born in Columbus, finished 9 of 13 from the field and topped his season average by 16 points. Liddell had 16 points and Eugene Brown III scored 10 as Ohio State shot 48%.

The Buckeyes led by 10 with 12:06 remaining in the second half, but the Hoosiers used an 18-4 run to grab a 59-55 lead with 5:09 left.

Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 16 points, going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson added 13 points apiece, and Parker Stewart scored 11.

“We've got to get them over the hump,” Woodson said. “I wish I had the magic pill to get them over the hump right now because we’re right there.”

The Buckeyes led 33-28 at halftime and pulled further ahead by making their first seven field goal attempts in the second half.

DEFENSE LEADS TO OFFENSE

Ohio State had five blocks and a steal in the second half, forcing a turnover that helped tie the game at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the Buckeyes prevented Indiana from grabbing any rebounds while snatching eight themselves. They closed the game on a 10-0 run while the Hoosiers missed their last seven shots.

“I’m so happy we just fought through adversity,” Liddell said. “Our defense carried our offense. I just felt like us locking in on that end really propelled us to go win that game.”

FRESHMAN MATURITY

Over his first 10 games to start his collegiate career, Branham averaged 6.3 points. He’s averaged 17 points in the 13 games since.

Branham knocked down a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left in regulation before assisting on the game-tying dunk by Liddell. The freshman scored four points in overtime.

“I just look for the right play,” Branham said. “I’m not a guy that really forces up a bad shot. I just read the game. It’s kind of slowing down for me.”

MATTA RETURNS

Thad Matta, in his first season as associate athletic director for basketball administration at Indiana, returned to the Schottenstein Center for the first time as a member of the Hoosiers program.

Matta is the winningest coach in Ohio State history with a record of 337-123 in 13 seasons.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers allowed 80 points for the fourth time this season. They entered with the Big Ten’s best scoring defense while limiting opponents to nearly 38% shooting, but just couldn’t hold off the Buckeyes while shooting only 34.4% themselves.

Ohio State: Second-chance points plagued the Buckeyes as they gave up 17 and managed only four. They committed 12 turnovers that led to 11 points for Indiana.

“That’s got to be more important to us than what it is right now,” Holtmann said. “Their size got us at times, but I’ve got to coach that better and we’ve got to take more ownership in that.”

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Maryland on Thursday.

Ohio State: Plays at No. 15 Illinois on Thursday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WANE 15

Hoosiers bested by Buckeyes in overtime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime. Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left. The Hoosiers jumped ahead by […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Columbus, IN
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
NBC Sports

Czinano, Clark lead No. 21 Iowa over No. 10 Indiana, 88-82

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa coach Lisa Bluder knew it was time to go to Monika Czinano. “She’s a walking bucket,” Bluder said. Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes defeated No. 10 Indiana 88-82 on Monday night.
IOWA STATE
HoosiersNow

Point Spread: Hoosiers Favored To Snap Losing Streak Thursday Night Against Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Back on Jan. 29, Indiana played one of its best games of the year in cruising to a double-digit victory at Maryland. Life was good — then. Since then, though, it's been a nightmare for the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight games and are winless in the month of February. But the oddsmakers think that will all change when Indiana and Maryland reunite at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Thursday night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
Thad Matta
Person
Chris Holtmann
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball defeated No. 10 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. The Hawkeyes improved to 18-7 after defeating the Hoosiers, 88-82. Iowa center Monika Czinano led the team in scoring with 31 points. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark followed closely with 29 points. Combined, the two players accounted for nearly 70% of Iowa’s point total.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Race Thompson
ABC News

Cleveland Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey to general manager from assistant role

The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to the lead GM role, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of Koby Altman's recent ascension to president of basketball operations. Gansey will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions, while increasing his role in the Cavaliers draft preparations and logistics, according to a team release.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy