Road work to impact traffic on Dixie Boulevard

In what many will consider a preview of what is to come later this month, the owner of a Pennsylvania trucking company plans to stage a protest on the Beltway on Wednesday. The man says he will lead a convoy of his company trucks onto the D.C. Beltway to protest federal COVID mandates, inflation and illegal immigration. He says he is planning on creating gridlock on Interstate 495 and that his demonstration could last into Thursday. Then, organizers of the People's Convoy are expected to roll into D.C. by March 1st to coincide with the State Of The Union speech.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO