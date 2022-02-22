ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floss Picks Versus Regular Floss: Which One Is Better For Your Teeth?

By Anne Taylor
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can the type of floss you use make a difference in your oral...

shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
Well+Good

Is Water Flossing Better Than Regular Flossing? A Dentist Weighs In.

You might've heard this, but it bears repeating: Flossing is pretty vital for your oral health. For some, it comes naturally and is an integral part of a daily routine. For others, it's not that easy. I would say I fall somewhere in the middle. Sometimes I run out of floss and forget about it for a minute, or I get my teeth cleaned and return to flossing with renewed determination. So if you, like me, have trouble sticking to a flossing routine—you might wonder about viable alternatives. More specifically, you might wonder if water flossers can adequately do the job.
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
verywellhealth.com

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help Lower Blood Pressure?

Apple cider vinegar has been used to treat certain health conditions for thousands of years. The Greek doctor Hippocrates, often considered the father of modern medicine, famously used apple cider vinegar to clean wounds. This popular home remedy is also thought to help lower blood sugar, curb hunger, and promote weight loss.
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
WOOD

10 worst habits for your heart

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to your risk of developing heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Let’s start with the bad﻿. Several factors raise a person’s risk for getting heart disease — a term used to describe a range of conditions that affect the heart — including some that can’t be controlled, such as family history, and others that are more complex, like having access to good-for-you foods and safe, affordable housing.
Click10.com

Here is what really works for hair loss

BOCA RATON, Fla. – There’s hope for millions of American men and women suffering from thinning hair and hair loss, which although may seem superficial, can be psychologically devastating. Dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz said that’s why people desperate for help jump at any number of products promising improvement,...
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
