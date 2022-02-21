ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

March at Chaffee Crossing for veteran suicide awareness

By Dulcy Brasher, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago

Operation Tears of the 22 will host its first "Weight of My Brother Ruck March" in the Chaffee Crossing historic district on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The event will raise funds for the Mission Critical retreat that will be held in August for veterans and their families, while raising awareness of veteran suicides. Veterans and other participants will march 22 kilometers carrying 22-pound rucksacks to represent the 22 veterans that take their own lives each day.

“We need help letting as many people as we can know about this problem that we face with our veterans. We want to get more community involvement to help us lower the 22 a day that we lose. Please help us save our veterans,” stated retired U.S. Army Sgt. Matt Gillespie, founder of Operation Tears of the 22.

Onsite registration will be held from 8-9 a.m Tuesday and the march will begin at 9 a.m. in the parking lot next to Fort Smith Brewing Co., 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Registration is $10 for veterans and $20 for nonveterans.

The public is invited to line up along Fort Chaffee Boulevard from Taylor Avenue to Mahogany Avenue in Barling to show their support for the marchers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Society
City
Barling, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Suicide Awareness#Us Army#U S Army Sgt#Operation Tears#Fort Smith Brewing Co#Nonveterans
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

1K+
Followers
564
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy