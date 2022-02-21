March at Chaffee Crossing for veteran suicide awareness

Operation Tears of the 22 will host its first "Weight of My Brother Ruck March" in the Chaffee Crossing historic district on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The event will raise funds for the Mission Critical retreat that will be held in August for veterans and their families, while raising awareness of veteran suicides. Veterans and other participants will march 22 kilometers carrying 22-pound rucksacks to represent the 22 veterans that take their own lives each day.

“We need help letting as many people as we can know about this problem that we face with our veterans. We want to get more community involvement to help us lower the 22 a day that we lose. Please help us save our veterans,” stated retired U.S. Army Sgt. Matt Gillespie, founder of Operation Tears of the 22.

Onsite registration will be held from 8-9 a.m Tuesday and the march will begin at 9 a.m. in the parking lot next to Fort Smith Brewing Co., 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Registration is $10 for veterans and $20 for nonveterans.

The public is invited to line up along Fort Chaffee Boulevard from Taylor Avenue to Mahogany Avenue in Barling to show their support for the marchers.