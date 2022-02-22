Winter Pow Wow blesses Yuba-Sutter

The 17th annual Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow took place on Saturday at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center. Photo courtesy of Christopher Pedigo

The Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow is a celebration of Native American culture featuring a variety of dances known well to many different tribes across the country.

Perhaps the most important is the Gourd, which happens at the beginning, and as veteran Gourd dancer Lee Polanco noted, is not even a part of the regular pow wow curriculum.

“Our purpose is to pray for everybody and everything,” said Polanco, a member of the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation based out of San Antonio.

Polanco lives in Winters and has been making his way to pow wows across the state and country for over four decades.

Polanco helped kick off the 17th annual Yuba-Sutter Winter Pow Wow on Saturday at the Marysville Youth and Civic Center, which was back to a traditional format following last year’s pow wow that was solely live streamed to the public via YouTube due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is my life. I am going to be 85 (years old) in May and our purpose is to pray,” Polanco said.

According to Native American tribal history, Kiowa Gourd dancing began after a Kiowa warrior was separated from his party and proceeded to follow the rhythmic sounds of a red wolf beating a gourd in his right paw.

The warrior listened and upon meeting the red wolf was told that this dance is a gift and shall remain with the Kiowa tribe for as long as they protect these Kiowas ways.

Polanco said he has a responsibility to pass on each of these traditions to his family and beyond.

Earlier in the year, Polanco said he was in Auburn performing a similar dance as a way to teach his grandson and great-grandchildren some Native American cultures.

“Gourd Dance is a medicine and a sacred gift – very spiritual,” Polanco said. “We’re usually the first dance because we are going to bless the grounds.”

Polanco is a frequent visitor to Yuba-Sutter alongside Master of Ceremonies Val Shadowhawk, who has been in Northern California for 25 years after emigrating from the midwest.

Shadowhawk represents four tribes, but said some are members of as many as seven.

He said the Winter Pow Wow is a social gathering featuring many different people and cultures, while the Summer Pow Wow, held each year at the Yuba-Sutter fairgrounds, is expanded to several dance contests between tribes.

Shadowhawk said the Summer Pow Wow is tentatively scheduled for June this year.

He is also the master of ceremonies at several other pow wows, including the event in June and one in Mariposa County over Mother’s Day weekend.

Each pow wow follows a traditional format, Shadowhawk said. Following the Gourd to bless the grounds is a team dance, a fun dance, the cakewalk, crow hop and round dance.

The round dance is open to anyone at the pow wow that day, Shadowhawk said.

It was all performed to the beat of the drum by Sacramento-based host drummers Southern Brothers.

This year, Pow Wow Supervisor Pat Bennett said the event also featured workshop activities for youth including making corn husk dolls, storytelling, a game of touch and guess with bits from California’s Native habitats and American Indian craft vendors and food vendors selling an assortment of things to eat, including fry bread.

According to Bennett, the American Indian Education Program (AIEP) serves over 1,000 American Indian students within Yuba and Sutter counties and sponsors cultural activities that are open to students, their families and the community.

Students are given the opportunity to attend AIEP classes offered between now and the two-day pow wow this summer, Bennett said.

Bennett said the two-day pow wow is more traditional and those students can participate more actively in what they have learned between the Winter Pow Wow and the more traditional pow wow.