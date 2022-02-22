Silver Dollar Saloon takes top honor at Chamber gala

Silver Dollar Saloon owner Joe Ferrie talks with longtime customer Christy Howard on April 11, 2018, at the Marysville restaurant and bar. Appeal-Democrat file photo

Marysville’s own renowned restaurant and bar took top honors Friday night at the 36th annual Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.

Silver Dollar Saloon, which was originally called The Grand Hotel in 1854, received the Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year award for 2021.

According to CEO Marni Sanders, the “Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Business Awards is a program that honors the achievements and contributions of the local business community.”

The awards presented at the gala are a way for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce to recognize member organizations that “demonstrate the core values of business innovation, technological achievement, sustainability, commercial success and community support,” Sanders said in a statement.

The Business of the Year honor that was awarded to Silver Dollar Saloon is intended for a Chamber of Commerce member who has been in business for more than three years, provides excellent customer service, has experience sales and marketing growth, provides innovative products or services, takes part in community volunteerism and demonstrates economic support of the Yuba-Sutter community, Sanders said.

“Silver Dollar Saloon was a leader in the fight to save restaurants at the height of the pandemic. Their business rallied the troops. They were the champions in bringing the entire restaurant community together to support each other through what has been the most challenging time for the industry,” Sanders said in a statement. “They are part of the grassroots effort to form the Yuba Sutter Restaurant Association, which is dedicated to providing support and resources to this industry locally. Owners Joe and Meigan (Ferrie) really stuck in there and fought hard for their business as well as others’. They even started a restaurant group online to support one another, ask questions and offer help and advice.”

The Silver Dollar Saloon is one of Marysville’s oldest establishments having changed ownership over the many years it has been in the city. Prior to current owner Joe Ferrie taking over, the restaurant was owned by John Nicoletti, who took control of the business after his father, Bob “Nick” Nicoletti, died in 1997, according to Appeal archives.

“Originally, it faced Front Street and when that street became the levee, all those businesses had to turn the backs of their businesses into the front,” John Nicoletti previously told the Appeal. “The caretaker’s house (south of the Silver Dollar Saloon) and the Bok Kai Temple were built later.”

In the mid-1970s, Nicoletti’s family was instrumental in preserving the historic building.

“In 1976-1978, the town fathers embarked on an ‘urban renewal’ and they took bulldozers to many of the unique old buildings in Marysville,” Nicoletti said. “When my family bought it, we tried to get it in the registry of historic buildings. We got denied but had to retrofit the building for earthquakes.”

The Nicoletti family spent a considerable amount of time and money to get the building up to code but wanted to retain as much of the town’s flavor as possible, the Appeal previously reported.

“All the timber we used in the Silver Dollar came from buildings that were torn down on D Street – many of the historic old bricks and fixtures were used as well,” Nicoletti said. “It was an important thing to have authentic and historic references about how it actually looked back in the day. My father was careful about displaying memorabilia from farmers, Chinese or Indians.”

Other award winners of the 36th annual Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala include:

Emerging Business of the Year Award: Perfect Union

“Perfect Union’s founding principles of kindness and compassionate care have served as a cornerstone of their mission and culture over the last decade,” Sanders said. “Over the years, they’ve established a strong record of building local partnerships that beautify neighborhoods, support the cancer community, veterans, the unhoused, domestic violence victims, LGBTQ+, animals and the environment.”

Community Champion of the Year Award: 4G Foundation

“Jerry Handy created the 4G Foundation back in 2018 during the Redding Fire, Camp Fire. During that time, they raised thousands of dollars to support the victims of these fires,” Sanders said. “From there, he has organized and mobilized many volunteers in Yuba-Sutter to help those in need in and around our community. Most times, 4G Foundation is there in an emergency. Jerry’s efforts through the 4G Foundation are all about serving critical and immediate needs.”

Norma Crenshaw Ambassador of the Year Award: William “Bill” Sluder

“Bill has been a dedicated ambassador for four years and in that time, he has gone above and beyond to fulfill his responsibilities as an ambassador,” Sanders said. “In his role as an ambassador he serves as the representative on the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee and is vice chair of ambassadors. Bill is retired from the Air Force and has his own business, After Hours Mobile Notary. Bill definitely inspires those around him to get out and support the local business community.”

Dottie Neubauer Volunteer of the Year Award: Tom and Robin Walther

“Tom and Robin Walther have lived and worked in this community for many years and have been solid community supporters for decades. So much of what they do and how they serve the community goes under the radar,” Sanders said. “... They dedicate a substantial portion of their time, resources and ability to our community. They deliver hot meals through the Food Bank to those in need twice every week and are the glue that keeps the Early Risers Kiwanis together. Together they plan just about every detail for the Brews Blues and BBQ event, including Saturday morning cocktails for the volunteers.”