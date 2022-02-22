ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Dunk Low ‘Sun Club’ Features Shark Fin Swoosh Logos

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Sportswear has introduced a new Dunk Low part of the ‘Sun Club’ collection. Launching Spring 2022, we have a pair that appears to be inspired by sharks. Looking closer, this Nike Dunk Low...

www.sneakerfiles.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
sneakernews.com

Nike Pairs Up The Gold/Silver Dunks With A Matching Air Max 90

With the first month of 2022 out of the way, NIKE, Inc. has begun revealing droves of new footwear products created under thematic banner. For its latest proposition, the North American conglomerate has unveiled a Nike Air Max 90 covered in hits of metallic silver and gold. Following up a...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Coriander”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 celebrates its 35th anniversary throughout 2022. To celebrate, the Swoosh had tapped Travis Scott to bring newfound attention to the 1987 design, allowing him to rework Tinker Hatfield’s cross-functional sneaker under his “Cactus Jack” imprint. While La Flame’s relationship with the brand hasn’t been publicly discussed since the tragedy of Astroworld Festival 2021, NIKE, Inc. is moving forward with the model’s birthday.
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

Nike’s next Ambush collab is a retro Air Adjust Force sneaker

After debuting a number of collaborations with Nike last year, Ambush is back for more. The streetwear label, run by designer Yoon Ahn, is revamping a sportswear model from the Swoosh’s archives — directly contrasting its past work on popular silhouettes like the Dunk and Converse Chuck 70.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 To Drop in Blue Ocean Waves-Inspired Colorway

YEEZY MAFIA has released an early render of the upcoming adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Blue.”. One of the footwear brand’s signature silhouettes, the design is covered in swirls of blue, gray, white and pastel yellow. As for the monofilament side stripe, shades of muted blue and gray have been added to the mix. Meanwhile, the BOOST-equipped sole boasts a washed-out teal tone. The official images might differ from the render, so stay tuned while we wait for those to be unveiled.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT ‘Slate Red’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is set to release soon. The sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence shared images of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Red,” which is a new iteration of the popular Kanye West-designed shoe that’s reportedly hitting shelves before month’s end. Unlike the standard Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model, this CMPCT version of the silhouette features a new design on the red breathable Primeknit upper, including an elevated ankle collar....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Auditions For The Defining Moments Pack

It’s 2022 and Jordan Brand has yet to kick the habit of dressing up their new models in old, fan-favorite colorways. Here, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low steps up onto the stage, auditioning for the “Defining Moments Pack” in a make-up more than appropriate. Down to...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Kid’s Nike Air Max 97 Arrives With Jumbo Letter Patches

Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Nike Air Max 97 is expected to return in original colorways before the end of 2022. And while the Swoosh is surely occupied with getting all the details right on those retros, it’s also invested some energy in re-imagining Christian Tresser’s iconic design in new styles.
APPAREL

