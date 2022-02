It was almost death by a thousand paper cuts in the form of San Diego State three-pointers Tuesday night in ExtraMile Arena. The Aztecs drained six in seven tries in the second half. And some missed Boise State free throws felt like paper cuts, too. But the script flipped at the end. SDSU star Matt Bradley missed two freebies with seven seconds left, and the Broncos’ Abu Kigab calmly drilled two free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining to give Boise State a dramatic 58-57 victory. Kigab led the Broncos with 21 points. And we shall not forget the final two. How about Boise State winning a game on a pair of pressure-packed free throws? Sure BSU was 17-of-26 from the stripe for a lukewarm 65 percent. But the Broncos, once second-to-last in the nation, have hit 75 percent of their attempts over the last ten games.

BOISE, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO