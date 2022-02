England boss Sarina Wiegman said she felt her team were “growing really fast” after they beat Germany 3-1 at Molineux to win the Arnold Clark Cup.After Ellen White’s 15th-minute opener for the Lionesses was cancelled out by an excellent Lina Magull free-kick just prior to the break, England struck twice more late on through Millie Bright in the 84th minute and then Fran Kirby in stoppage time.The result, following draws against Canada (1-1) and Spain (0-0), sees hosts England finish ahead of the latter on goal difference at the top of the new invitational tournament’s final table.What was England’s seventh...

