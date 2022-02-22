Discussing Chinatown, Bok Kai Parade

Chinese historian Gordon Tom answers questions Saturday morning about Marysville’s Chinatown and the upcoming Bok Kai festival at the local chapter of the American Association of University Women meeting hosted by Hillcrest Catering in Yuba City. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women presented perhaps two of the preeminent voices of the local Chinese community Saturday at its monthly meeting at Hillcrest Catering in Yuba City.

Gordon Tom and Judy Mann took questions and spoke about Marysville’s Chinatown, the state of the Chinese community in the Yuba-Sutter region and the upcoming 142nd Bok Kai Parade and the Bomb Day event set to take place Sunday in Chinatown during the weekend of March 5-6.

Tom, one of the leading forces behind the continuing presence of the Chinese American Museum of Northern California and the “unofficial” historian of Chinatown in downtown Marysville, addressed several topics then took questions from the public.

He began by reiterating the importance of the Bok Kai Temple, which is located on First and D Street in Marysville. It was built and relocated, Tom said, in 1880, replacing the temple that flooded due to a lack of levee protection in 1854.

Tom said the temple stands today as one of the most famous in the United States and the central piece in one of the oldest celebrations in the world. The Bok Kai Parade, scheduled to take place March 5 in downtown Marysville, is in its 142nd year, and is one of many exciting parts of the weekend, Tom said.

The event, which took place a year ago in drive-through fashion due to COVID-19 regulations, will be back in full force with a parade, business blessings, Bomb Day and vendors lined up and down Marysville.

Tom said it is always held on the weekend closest to the second day of the second month of the Lunar calendar.

Bomb Day always follows the parade and features the Chinese community “fighting for bombs” at First and C Street.

What is coveted, though, are the actual numbered rings that are attached to a bomb, Tom said. As legend goes, he said the rings can be used to bring luck for the whole year.

Tom said once the rings are located, the Chinese community then brings them to the temple where they’re immediately blessed for a fee.

Businesses in Chinatown are also blessed during the weekend of Bok Kai. The process, Tom said, includes a dragon, lettuce and money.

“We hang the lettuce and money, then bless the building for good luck,” Tom said.

Tom’s role during the Bok Kai festival does not include temple worship or Bomb Day activities, he said he is purely the museum tour guide leading walking tours through Chinatown.

For a $10 fee, attendees can get a first-hand look at Chinatown from the area’s unofficial historian.

“A lot (of the Chinese) left the area, but I am here because this is my home,” Tom said.

Tom was born and raised in Chinatown. He left for a stretch to go into the Army and race dune buggies in Los Angeles, but returned to continue to spread awareness and knowledge about Marysville’s Chinatown.

Mann, the director of the Marysville Info-Center, which opened its doors on July 4, 2020, will also play a key role during the Bok Kai festival next month. As president of the Marysville-Peikang Sister City Association, Mann will chauffeur and lead many of the out of towners who come from San Francisco through Chinatown during Bok Kai. Mann learned a lot – and continues to be passionate – about Chinese culture when she came here in 1981 from San Francisco.

As director of the Info-Center, Mann uses the building on 4th Street as a key instrument in helping those new to the area – like she was 40 years ago.

The Info-Center, Mann said, will be set up with booths and vendors complete with a plethora of information about Marysville and the Asian community.

For more information about next month’s Bok Kai festival, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.