ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Today is Twos-day Tuesday -- make your day doubly special

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tuesday, Twos-day, 2/22/22! Not only is this a once-in-a-lifetime thing – we won’t be repeating this date for another hundred years, and even then, in the far-off land of the year 2122, the date won’t land on a Tuesday. Even in the year 2222, the date is a Friday. The next time we’ll have a true Twos-day, where 2/22/22 lands on a Tuesday, will be the year 2822. You’ll be pretty old by then. So make today as special as you can!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfAzE_0eLBnY4k00

Bime Cruz is a Taunton native and host of Blind Kitchen Boston, a new competitive cooking show produced by verylocal.com. The show asks contestants to taste a dish blindfolded and then recreate it in 45 minutes – and despite chefs having refined palates, Cruz says it’s so much harder than you might think. Hear from Chef Cruz right here.

There's a new member of the Taunton High School 1,000-point scorers' club, and his name is Trent Santos. Needing 29 points to meet the mark heading into Monday afternoon's game against New Bedford, the star senior did just that, reaching the major milestone a little over halfway through the fourth quarter as he hit a deep jumper for three, with his teammates quickly storming the court in celebration. Get to know this extraordinary athlete here.

Students are off this week for February vacation. Will there be smiles waiting for them when they return? The state is lifting its masking mandate for schools next week, but not every school will follow that guideline. Which area schools are going to retain masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and which aren’t? Check out this handy guideline.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to tauntongazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders state agencies to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any reported instances of children undergoing "abusive" gender-transitioning procedures. The announcement comes days after the state's attorney general said that state law characterizes the procedures as child abuse. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Kitchen Boston#The Taunton High School
Fox News

Rep. Waltz urges Biden to sanction Putin, support Ukrainian resistance to create 'quagmire' for Russia

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., urged President Biden to show his "strength," arguing that is what the "world needs to see" amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rep. Waltz joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the latest on the crisis, calling on Biden to enact sanctions on Vladimir Putin's inner circle and stand firm on supporting the Ukrainian resistance in order to create a "quagmire" for Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Fox News

Pregnancy-related deaths climbed in first year of pandemic

Pregnancy-related deaths for U.S. mothers climbed higher in the pandemic’s first year, continuing a decades-long trend that disproportionately affects Black people, according to a government report released Wednesday. Overall in 2020, there were almost 24 deaths per 100,000 births, or 861 deaths total — numbers that reflect mothers dying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil prices popped more than 5 percent on news that Russia was launching a military attack in Ukraine. U.S. crude futures jumped by 5.23 percent to trade at $96.92 per barrel. Brent crude futures were up 5.4 percent at $102.07 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

709
Followers
358
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy