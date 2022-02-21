Today is Twos-day Tuesday -- make your day doubly special

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tuesday, Twos-day, 2/22/22! Not only is this a once-in-a-lifetime thing – we won’t be repeating this date for another hundred years, and even then, in the far-off land of the year 2122, the date won’t land on a Tuesday. Even in the year 2222, the date is a Friday. The next time we’ll have a true Twos-day, where 2/22/22 lands on a Tuesday, will be the year 2822. You’ll be pretty old by then. So make today as special as you can!

Bime Cruz is a Taunton native and host of Blind Kitchen Boston, a new competitive cooking show produced by verylocal.com. The show asks contestants to taste a dish blindfolded and then recreate it in 45 minutes – and despite chefs having refined palates, Cruz says it’s so much harder than you might think. Hear from Chef Cruz right here.

There's a new member of the Taunton High School 1,000-point scorers' club, and his name is Trent Santos. Needing 29 points to meet the mark heading into Monday afternoon's game against New Bedford, the star senior did just that, reaching the major milestone a little over halfway through the fourth quarter as he hit a deep jumper for three, with his teammates quickly storming the court in celebration. Get to know this extraordinary athlete here.

Students are off this week for February vacation. Will there be smiles waiting for them when they return? The state is lifting its masking mandate for schools next week, but not every school will follow that guideline. Which area schools are going to retain masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and which aren’t? Check out this handy guideline.

