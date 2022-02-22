ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington, MA

Photos: Abington firefighters rescue dog that fell through the ice at Ames Nowell Park

By Susannah Sudborough
 2 days ago

The dog is recovering with its owner.

Abington Fire Department rescued a dog who fell through the ice Monday.

Two Abington firefighters worked together Monday to rescue a dog that got away from its owner and fell through the ice at Ames Nowell State Park.

Abington firefighters rescued a dog who fell through the ice Monday.

Firefighters said they got a call about the dog just after noon. The dog had separated from its owner and gone out on the ice of Cleveland Pond. The ice cracked under the dog and it fell into the cold waters.

Abington firefighters rescued a dog who fell through the ice Monday.

The two firefighters got into rescue suits and waded out into the water to grab the dog and bring it back to shore, firefighters said.

“The owner and happy companion were reunited to spend the remainder of the day together warming up,” The Abington Fire Department PIO wrote on Twitter.

