Houma, LA

Vandebilt girls basketball star freshman Makayla Charles out for season with knee injury

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
 2 days ago

Makayla Charles , a star freshman girls basketball player at Vandebilt Catholic, will miss the rest of the LHSAA Division II state playoffs with a knee injury.

Javar Charles, Makayla’s father, confirmed the news Monday. He said Makayla suffered a fractured tibia that will force her to miss the next four-to-six weeks but the injury won’t require surgery.

Vandebilt is scheduled to play St. Thomas More in the Division II state semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Alario Center in Westwego.

“She’s really down that she can’t play,” Javar Charles said. “She has accomplished a lot from the beginning of the season to now. She told her twin sister (Makensie Charles), if I can't play, then you are the next man up."

Vandebilt coach Jerwaski Coleman said the Lady Terriers are ready to step up and play for Charles.

"It's tough losing her, but it's next man up," Coleman said. "That's been our mentality since the summer. It doesn't matter who is on the court. We all go to war together. It's five players moving together as one. We just fight through the struggles together."

Charles suffered the injury during a 54-30 win over E.D. White Catholic in a Division II quarterfinal playoff game on Friday in Houma.

She was dribbling the ball past E.D. White defenders when she suddenly fell down to the court in pain during the third quarter. After being helped off the court, Charles was evaluated by team trainers before leaving the gym for further evaluation at an area hospital.

Charles had 14 points at the time of her injury. She entered the playoffs averaging 22 points per game for the District 8-4A champions.

Coleman said the future is bright for Charles.

"The only thing I told her is God puts stumbling blocks in your way for a reason," Coleman said. "There will be setbacks in life, but all that matters is how you come back from it. I know the type of player Makayla is. She's in good spirits. She will come back stronger. She will continue to get better."

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Vandebilt girls basketball star freshman Makayla Charles out for season with knee injury

