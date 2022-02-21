ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cruz: Biden’s Supreme Court Nomination Is Racial Discrimination

By Hikaru Y.
theeastcountygazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you would imagine, the kitchen in Krystal Guerra’s condo in Miami lacks counter space and storage. Although the flat had its flaws, Guerra was content with them. She chalked it up to the perks of being a 32-year-old graduate student in South Florida, and she was content to stay for...

theeastcountygazette.com

Comments / 2

 

Related
SFGate

Nancy Pelosi's main 2022 opponent Shahid Buttar wants war with the Democratic establishment

Until 2020, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had never faced an opponent from the Democratic Party in a general election. Because of California's rule that the two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary — regardless of political party — advance to the general election, Pelosi squared off against progressive community activist Shahid Buttar. Though Buttar got blown out — Pelosi won re-election with 77.6% of the vote compared with Buttar's 22.4% — he received more votes than any other Pelosi challenger since she assumed her seat in 1987, and he was the first candidate to cross the 20% threshold against Pelosi since 1990.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Click10.com

Poll shows Florida senate race could be decided by independent voters

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One of the most closely watched Senate races in the country will take place in Florida this fall. It’s the race between Senator Marco Rubio, the incumbent Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Representative Val Demings and a new poll shows it could be a close race.
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

The Three Black Women on Biden's Supreme Court Short List

President Joe Biden could announce his nominee to replace retiring Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer as early as this week. In January, Biden said he would share his pick by the end of February -- and reiterated his promise to put forward a Black woman for the post.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Direct Assault on Civil Rights Law

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will decide whether civil rights laws violate the First Amendment when they “compel an artist to speak or stay silent.” By doing so, the court formally commenced its long-delayed project of dismantling non-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people. But it is not at all clear that the court will stop at LGBTQ protections. Rather, the justices have indicated that they may take a wrecking ball to the edifice of civil rights law, dismantling the constitutional foundations of non-discrimination in public accommodations.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Times

Federal judge puts brakes on Biden’s climate-change order

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s effort to adopt a social cost on carbon and other greenhouse gases, handing a win to 10 Republican attorneys general who accused the president of overstepping his authority. U.S. District Court Judge James D. Cain Jr. granted a preliminary injunction...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Another Trump-appointed judge thwarts Biden, this time on climate

A few weeks ago, a federal judge in Texas issued an injunction, blocking the Biden administration’s vaccine requirements for federal workers. As a practical matter, the move didn’t amount to much — 95 percent of the federal workforce has already complied with the policy, which was first announced in September — but it was nevertheless a highly dubious move from a district court.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Mulls Republican Bid To Defend Trump Immigration Rule

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday struggled over whether to let Republican state officials defend an immigration rule crafted by former President Donald Trump's administration to bar permanent residency for immigrants deemed likely to need government benefits. The justices heard oral arguments in an appeal by 13 Republican state attorneys...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court to hear Biden appeal of Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear the Biden administration’s appeal of lower court decisions that have prevented the government from shutting down the "Remain in Mexico" policy enacted under former President Donald Trump. The policy requires most people seeking asylum at the U.S. southern border to wait outside...
POTUS
TIME

What to Know About Biden’s Top 3 Supreme Court Contenders

Only five days remain for President Joe Biden to keep his promise to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court before the end of February. President Joe Biden has interviewed three top contenders to fill his first Supreme Court vacancy, according to reporting in The Wall Street Journal , The New York Times , and elsewhere: D.C. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs. All three women are on the President’s shortlist, a source familiar with the White House vetting processes confirmed to TIME earlier in February.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

Biden Approval Rating Reaches New Lows in Florida & Across the Country

Biden Approval Rating Reaches New Lows in Florida & Across the Country. Bottom Line: The greatest ongoing illusion is our sense of time. There are still 24 hours in a day (except for the two days a year we decide to have a time change, which is a whole other issue), however they always seem to move faster as time moves along. Soon the election season will be officially underway. We’re under two weeks away from early voting getting underway for local elections for many South Floridians, and under three weeks away from having conducted the first elections of this highly consequential election year. Whatever will be in Florida, and across the country this year, it will be against the backdrop of the least popular president we’ve had in an election cycle since George W. Bush’s approval ratings reached the 20’s heading into the 2008 elections against the backdrop of the Great Recession.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Local HOA Refuses To Hold New Election, Defying State Of Florida Order

Florida DBPR Arbitrator Issues Strongly Worded Demand, Homeowners Sue Board Of Directors. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County Property Owners Association, ordered to hold a new election due to problems with an election it conducted, is refusing to abide by […] The article Local HOA Refuses To Hold New Election, Defying State Of Florida Order appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

