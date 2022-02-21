Cruz: Biden’s Supreme Court Nomination Is Racial Discrimination

Biden Approval Rating Reaches New Lows in Florida & Across the Country. Bottom Line: The greatest ongoing illusion is our sense of time. There are still 24 hours in a day (except for the two days a year we decide to have a time change, which is a whole other issue), however they always seem to move faster as time moves along. Soon the election season will be officially underway. We’re under two weeks away from early voting getting underway for local elections for many South Floridians, and under three weeks away from having conducted the first elections of this highly consequential election year. Whatever will be in Florida, and across the country this year, it will be against the backdrop of the least popular president we’ve had in an election cycle since George W. Bush’s approval ratings reached the 20’s heading into the 2008 elections against the backdrop of the Great Recession.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO