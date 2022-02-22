ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Winooski Hotel Developer Sues City Over Stymied Plans

By Anne Wallace Allen
 2 days ago
Hotel developer Adam Dubroff is suing the City of Winooski, saying its failure to cooperate with his plans has irreparably harmed and damaged his company, the Winooski Hotel Group. The hotel group is seeking financial damages and other unspecified compensation. It blames — and is also suing — the...

