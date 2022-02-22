Winooski Hotel Developer Sues City Over Stymied Plans

On February 8, 2022, Rail Park, LLC, P.O. Box 2187, South Burlington, VT 05407 and Ken Pidgeon P.O. Box 2187, South Burlington, VT 05407 filed application number 4C1344 for a project generally described as reshaping and regrading an existing impervious area being used as a contractor's yard in order to capture and treat the stormwater runoff in an infiltration basin. The project area is currently used as a construction staging area, including staging of materials such as pipe, gravel, topsoil, concrete block and barriers, etc., equipment storage for managing materials, and topsoil processing. No buildings will be constructed under this application. The project is located at 287 River Road in Essex, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1344).
