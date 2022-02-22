Winooski Hotel Developer Sues City Over Stymied Plans

Separate sealed BIDS for pipe lining, spot repair or initial investigation of 20 stormwater pipe segments at various locations around Town. The scope of work includes piping lining for 397 linear feet (LF) of 12" corrugated metal pipe (CMP), 24 LF of 15" CMP, 861 LF of 18" CMP, 332 LF of 24" CMP, and 82 LF of 15" polyethylene pipe (PE). We have two locations that we believe a spot repair may be adequate, specifically located on a 15" PE and 24" CMP, but are also asking for the full lining cost for these pipe segments separately in the event that action is determined to be necessary. Also, the work includes an initial investigation completed on 405 LF of 48" wide by 32" high CMP arch pipe. If these pipes are identified to be suitable candidates for lining, the contractor will furnish a price for the work to be completed this field season. The specific locations of the pipe and images from the inspection videos are included in Appendix A of the Contract & Bidding Documents. Videos taken from inside the pipe are available for download here: https://colchestervt.gov/3256/File-Transfer.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 8 DAYS AGO