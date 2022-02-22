Charity hockey game set for March 6

COLUMBUS, OHIO ( WCMH ) – The annual First Responders Face-Off Hockey Game between Columbus fire and Columbus police returns this year after the game was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Both teams will be adding a little star power to their rosters with a charity game they’re now calling Heroes and Legends.

The Columbus heroes are teaming up with former professional and collegiate hockey players for a special cause, taking the ice in a few weeks at Chiller North to raise money for first responders and their families as well as pediatric cancer patients and their loved ones.

Former Blue Jackets Jody Shelley, Jean-Luc Grande-Pier, and R.J. Umberger are just a few of the legends who will take the ice with the first responders.

The Heroes and Legends will take the ice Sunday, March 6, at Chiller North with the puck dropping at 3:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information .

