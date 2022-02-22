ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Aggie To The Dallas Cowboys? PFF Says Yes

By Bri Amaranthus
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtEfM_0eLBkjwU00

With the 24th pick, Pro Football Focus predicts that the Cowboys will draft Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green

The 2022 NFL Draft process is rolling along; the deadline to declare has passed and Texas A&M draft hopefuls are popping up on mock drafts, including a connection to the Dallas Cowboys.

For all but four teams in the National Football League, the 2020-21 season is over and sights are set on the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cowboys' season came to an abrupt end but the promise of young talent helps soften the blow.

Much of the draft selection order is set and the mock drafts are plentiful, and Pro Football Focus predicts two Aggies to go within the first two rounds .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vM5IE_0eLBkjwU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpz3E_0eLBkjwU00

With the 24th pick, PFF predicts that the Cowboys will draft Texas A&M offensive lineman, Kenyon Green

"Green played 80-plus offensive snaps at left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle in 2021, and he still earned a career-high 79.8 PFF grade despite the constant positioning shifts. Teams will appreciate his versatility at the next level, but he’ll come off the board inside the first 50 picks of April’s draft more so because of what he can develop into at either guard position in the NFL. The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder projects as a Day 1 starter on the interior with a legit chance of developing into one of the league’s marquee guards."

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal was the next to go, heading to the Green Bay Packers at Pick 41 in the second round.

Leal elected to forgo his final season in College Station. The San Antonio native recorded 133 total tackles, 25 tackles for losses, 13 sacks, and an interception in three seasons. Leal led the team in tackles for losses (12.5) in his final season and finished tied for second in sacks (8.5).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2LFu_0eLBkjwU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TV63X_0eLBkjwU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOjyF_0eLBkjwU00

By the way, ESPN's long-time draft analyst Mel Kiper as Leal as the second lineman selected, heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 30th overall pick .

ESPN's Todd McShay, however, recently left the Aggies without a pick in the first round .

NFL
Community Policy