Smyrna, TN

Volunteer Carolyn Peebles among citizens honored at Smyrna Parks and Rec banquet

By Nancy DeGennaro, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 2 days ago
"How may I serve you with excellence?" is often the first phrase out of Carolyn Peebles' mouth when she talks to someone.

"My life has always been a life of service," said Peebles, whose name is associated with numerous community events in Smyrna.

"That's my purpose on Earth. That's why I was created."

Her exemplary community involvement was honored Friday night when she was presented with the Kenneth "Coon" Victory Lifetime Service Award at the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Volunteer of the Year banquet.

The event also awarded Smyrna High seniors Rachel Johnson and Holly Pendergrass with the Young Leaders of the Year awards.

The Lifetime Service Award is named after the first recipient and honors Smyrna citizens who have distinguished themselves by unselfish volunteer work.

“Carolyn has been a committed volunteer, serving numerous nonprofit organizations in the Smyrna community for over 50 years,” said Mike Moss, Smyrna Parks and Rec director.

“She embodies the volunteer spirit and continues to serve others through her church, the Rotary Club of Smyrna, and as chair of the Town of Smyrna’s Historic Zoning Commission.”

If you've been to community events in Smyrna, Peebles' face is one you'll likely recognize.

One of her most beloved community service activities is the Smyrna Rotary Wings of Freedom Fish Fry.

"I've touched just about every aspect of the fish fry, whether it's the honoree portion, production of the overall program, or working with sponsors and vendors," Peebles said.

The annual event raises funds that are distributed to nonprofits across the town of Smyrna. Most recently, a large portion funded the all-inclusive Freedom Playground that honors the late USMC Capt. Jeff Kuss.

"Whatever I find myself involved in, it's community service-oriented," said Peebles, the first Black to be awarded the Lifetime Service Award.

She is a founding board chair of the Smyrna/La Vergne Food Bank (Now Nourish Food Bank) and Friends of Smyrna Library, a former chair of Alert Community Development Corporation’s Back-to-School Bash, the former treasurer of the Smyrna Girls Softball League and longtime member of the Rutherford County Election Commission.

Peebles also excelled with the Smyrna Jaycees civic club. During her first year as president, the Smyrna Jaycees received the Henry Giessenbier Memorial Award, which is the highest honor in the state for a club.

"I enjoy being involved in my community because I know it gives me that opportunity to use my gifts," Peebles said. "But the greatest thing for me is leaving a legacy of service."

Her advice to anyone looking to get involved in something is to "find your passion."

"What is the one thing that keeps you up at night, that resonates with you in your spirit. That's the thing you get involved in," Peebles said.

Youth, sports volunteers

Johnson and Pendergrass — honored as young leaders, are involved in numerous organizations at school and in the Smyrna community, while balancing extremely rigorous academic course loads. Their determination and dedication resonated with Smyrna High School National Honor Society sponsor and teacher Louis Bennett.

“Rachel is always the first to volunteer for projects. Furthermore, she seeks not just to be involved, but to be a leader within these groups,” noted Bennett in her nomination letter.

Bennett also highlighted the volunteer spirit embodied by Pendergrass, who has completed 1,344 volunteer hours at Critter Cavalry animal rescue.

Smyrna Parks and Recreation also recognized volunteers and athletes from each of the recreation leagues.

Other Smyrna winners include:

  • Business of the Year: SRM Concrete
  • Coach of the Year: Craig Taylor
  • Stewardship Award: Smyrna Youth Football
  • Parents of the Year: Amber and Patrick Mashburn
  • Smyrna Adult Softball League Volunteer of the Year: Alysha Grubbs
  • Smyrna Baseball League Volunteer of the Year: Eric Jordan
  • Smyrna Baseball League Athlete of the Year: Jason Dyer
  • Smyrna Fastpitch League Volunteer of the Year: Kayla Jessen
  • Smyrna Fastpitch Athlete of the Year: Makayla Keweza
  • Smyrna Junior Basketball League Volunteer of the Year: Fred Sandifer
  • Smyrna Junior Basketball League Athlete of the Year: Anthony Pastrana
  • Smyrna Youth Football League Volunteer of the Year: Crystal Stone
  • Smyrna Youth Football Athlete of the Year: Kobe Campbell
  • Stones River Futbol Club Volunteer of the Year: April Lankford
  • Stones River Futbol Club Athlete of the Year: Isaac Adenoyin

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

The Daily News Journal

