MURFREESBORO — Blackman's 42-game winning streak came to an end Monday night

Myah Sutton's layup with 30 seconds left proved to be the difference as Oakland upset the No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Lady Blaze 43-39 in the District 7-4A championship game.

Oakland will play at home against Smyrna in the Region 4-4A quarterfinals Friday, and Blackman will be at home against La Vergne in the quarterfinals.

Blackman (22-1) hadn't lost since Jan. 22, 2021. The Blaze finished last season on a 20-game win streak, including its win in the Class AAA championship, and it had won 22 straight this season.

Beth Nelson hit two free throws after Sutton's layup to give the Lady Patriots a four-point lead. After a Blackman score, Nelson hit two more free throws to give Oakland (21-8) the title.

Nelson was 9-of-10 at the line in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 11 points.

Blackman led by nine early in the fourth quarter, but Oakland tied it with 1:05 to play on a Nelson free throw.

Blackman missed a shot, setting up the go-ahead layup by Sutton.

Defense dominated the first half, with the score tied 6-6 after one quarter and 17-13 at halftime.

Rockvale tops Riverdale

Thanks to a school-record 29 points from senior Amani Sharif, Rockvale captured the third-place game with a 72-42 win over Riverdale.

The Lady Rockets will play at Cane Ridge in the region quarterfinals Friday.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Blackman girls basketball's win streak ends at 42 as Oakland takes District 7-4A title