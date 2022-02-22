ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville, Milton school districts cancel school, other activities scheduled Tuesday

By Gazette staff
 2 days ago

Janesville School District schools will be closed Tuesday because of inclement weather in the forecast, the district announced on its Facebook page Monday night.

Clubs and athletic programs will also be canceled, as will early childhood programs and the P4J programs at Adams, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Washington and Wilson elementary schools. Parents with children in other district P4J programs should call their site director for cancellation or closing information.

Milton School District also decided Monday night to cancel school and before- and after-school activities, including sports, on Tuesday, according to that district's Facebook page. The district cited the weather forecast and "the potential for unsafe road conditions" as the reason for the cancellation. There will be no virtual instruction, the notice said.

