MECHANICSBURG — Gov. Mifflin was dealt a lethal taste of its own medicine on Monday night. The 11th-seeded and county-champion Mustangs, the top 3-point shooting team in Berks, had their season brought to an end by Cumberland Valley and its powerful outside shooting, which the sixth-seeded Eagles relied on to cruise to a 71-53 victory in the opening round of the District 3 Class 6A girls basketball playoffs.

MIFFLIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO