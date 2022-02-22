ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway City Council extends building incentive program for businesses

WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway City Council has approved the extension of a program designed to foster businesses development.

Mary Catherine Hyman, the city’s deputy administrator, said the Redevelopment Enhancement Initiative Program is designed to provide incentives for businesses to develop in certain areas of the city.

“It provides a reimbursement of capital recovery fees so if a new business, or a business that’s expanding, comes in there it gives them that reimbursement,” Hyman said. “So it’s an incentive for business to look and develop in certain areas of the city.”

Hyman said the program was first introduced in 2016 and renewed three years later in 2019. It will need to be brought brought before council again in three years.

ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

