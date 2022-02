OXFORD, Miss. -- A strange game at Swayze Field was capped off with a rain-shortened ending in an Ole Miss 15-5 win over Arkansas State in five innings. The Rebels fell behind in the first inning to the Red Wolves after starting pitcher Jack Washburn struggled with command, but Ole Miss reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Washburn was credited with the win after throwing three innings and allowing one earned run. He also walked four and struck out four batters.

